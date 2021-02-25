lady gaga

Lady Gaga's dog walker shot in Hollywood, French bulldogs stolen

LOS ANGELES -- A gunman shot and wounded a dog walker employed by Lady Gaga on Wednesday night in Hollywood, stealing two of the singer's French bulldogs and prompting a search by Los Angeles police.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Lady Gaga offered a $500,000 reward for the dogs' safe return.

The victim was walking his dogs when the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of N. Sierra Bonita Avenue, Los Angeles police said.

Paramedics arrived to the scene and rushed the man to the hospital. His condition is unknown, but he appeared to be alert and talking to first responders.

While the victim was getting treated on the sidewalk, he was cradling a third dog close to him. Another man is later seen removing the dog from the victim's arms to comfort it.

Police said the suspect or suspects fled the scene, possibly in a white Nissan vehicle.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelescaliforniadogssouthern californialady gagashootingu.s. & worldrewarddogs stolen
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LADY GAGA
Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Garth Brooks sing at inauguration
Lady Gaga, Oreo team up to spread kindness with limited-edition cookies
Meet the man who designed face masks for Lady Gaga
Meet the SF designer behind Lady Gaga's iconic masks at the MTV VMA's
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
This CA company wants to make tech jobs accessible to everyone
SF cuts off COVID-19 vaccine doses to One Medical
EDD fails to withhold taxes on benefits, leaving jobless with bill
Researchers find worrying new coronavirus variant in NYC
East Bay firefighter delivers his baby on side of road
Popular LQBTQ nightclub Oasis in danger of closing
Parents sound off during Mt. Diablo Unified meeting
Show More
COVID-19 updates: Moscone Center vaccination site to reopen
1 injured during shooting inside East Bay Target, officials say
Bay Area movie theaters announce reopening dates
AccuWeather forecast: Sunny, mild, breezy at times today
FAQ: Who's eligible for COVID-19 vaccine under Phase 1B?
More TOP STORIES News