$5,000 reward being offered for information on man accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker

James Howard Jackson, 19, has been on the loose since he was mistakenly released from jail in April.
LOS ANGELES -- The U.S. Marshals Service is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the man accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker earlier this year, who remains on the run after he was mistakenly released from jail.



James Howard Jackson, 19, was let out of jail in April, according to booking records, which also show the charges against him were dismissed.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department blamed a clerical error for the mistake.

Jackson allegedly shot dog walker Ryan Fischer with a .40-caliber handgun while he was walking the three dogs in Los Angeles.

Police arrested five people in April in connection with the attack, two of whom were charged as accessories after the fact, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Jackson -- along with 19-year-old Jaylin White and 27-year-old Lafayette Whaley - were all charged with one count of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree robbery.

Lady Gaga's dogs were taken but were returned days later.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department has requested the U.S. Marshals Service's assistance to find Jackson. He has black hair and brown eyes and is 5 feet 6 inches tall. He weighs about 120 pounds.

Jackson is considered armed and dangerous, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement. Tips can also be submitted via the USMS Tips app.
