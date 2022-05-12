LIVE: Evacuations underway as rapidly growing SoCal brush fire burns several homes

OCFA is on scene of an approximate 3 acre vegetation fire in Aliso Woods Canyon. We are in unified command with @LagunaBeachFD. We have heavy resources on the ground and in the air. We'll release additional information as it becomes available. — OCFA PIO (@OCFireAuthority) May 11, 2022

Communities near Pacific Island Drive and Coronado Pointe need to evacuate do due fast moving brush fire. pic.twitter.com/1n7p2o4AAG — OCSD - Laguna Niguel (@OCSDLagunaNigue) May 11, 2022

Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park is closed due to a brush fire in Laguna Niguel. There is currently no threat to Aliso Viejo. #CoastalFire https://t.co/7zes5O8PDc — City of Aliso Viejo (@alisoviejocity) May 11, 2022

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. -- A brush fire burning in Aliso, Wood canyons in Southern California is spreading rapidly, growing closer to nearby residential areas and prompting evacuations.The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon between Laguna Niguel and Laguna Beach near a water treatment plant, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.It quickly sent smoke into the sky and prompted a response from firefighters.The fire reportedly reached three acres just before 4 p.m.The Laguna Beach Police Department has issued voluntary evacuations for residents living in the Balboa Nyes/Portafina neighborhood in Laguna Beach.Residents and their pets are asked to make preparations should an immediate evacuation order is issued.AIR7 HD cameras captured the fire getting close to a community near Coronado Pointe, just along the Aliso Summit Hiking Trail.Several water-dropping helicopters have been helping fight the flames, and crews in fixed-wing aircraft have also been assisting.According to the city of Aliso Viejo, the Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park is now shut down.