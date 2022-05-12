brush fire

LIVE: Evacuations underway as rapidly growing SoCal brush fire burns several homes

The Laguna Beach Police Department has issued voluntary evacuations for residents living in the Balboa Nyes/Portafina neighborhood
LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. -- A brush fire burning in Aliso, Wood canyons in Southern California is spreading rapidly, growing closer to nearby residential areas and prompting evacuations.

The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon between Laguna Niguel and Laguna Beach near a water treatment plant, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

It quickly sent smoke into the sky and prompted a response from firefighters.

The fire reportedly reached three acres just before 4 p.m.



The Laguna Beach Police Department has issued voluntary evacuations for residents living in the Balboa Nyes/Portafina neighborhood in Laguna Beach.

Residents and their pets are asked to make preparations should an immediate evacuation order is issued.

AIR7 HD cameras captured the fire getting close to a community near Coronado Pointe, just along the Aliso Summit Hiking Trail.



Several water-dropping helicopters have been helping fight the flames, and crews in fixed-wing aircraft have also been assisting.
According to the city of Aliso Viejo, the Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park is now shut down.



This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

More TOP STORIES News