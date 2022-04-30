earthquake

Preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake reported in Lake County, USGS says

EL CERRITO, Calif. (KGO) -- A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Lake County Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake struck around 11 a.m. with its epicenter located 4.2 miles west of Cobb and 13.3 miles southwest of Clearlake.

