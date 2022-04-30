ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream
earthquake
Preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake reported in Lake County, USGS says
KGO
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
EL CERRITO, Calif. (KGO) -- A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Lake County Saturday, according to the
United States Geological Survey
.
The earthquake struck around 11 a.m. with its epicenter located 4.2 miles west of Cobb and 13.3 miles southwest of Clearlake.
If you're on the ABC7 News app,
click here to watch live
