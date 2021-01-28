Skiers heading to Tahoe could encounter blizzard conditions and avalanche danger, forecast shows

ABC7 News meteorologist Mike Nicco is tracking a Blizzard Warning, an Avalanche Warning and a Winter Storm Warning in high country.
"It's going to be crazy heavy and blowing around," according to Nicco.
RELATED: Winter storm brings snow to Napa Valley
Nicco said as of Wednesday morning, 24-hour totals showed up to a foot of snow in Homewood, Squaw, Northstar, Heavenly, Kirkwood and Sierra-at-Tahoe.
"There is so much more snow on the way," added Nicco.
ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma says the Sierra could see a whopping 7 feet by Friday morning.
VIDEO: Video shows white out conditions in Sierra as storm batters Northern California
A Blizzard Warning is in effect for the Sierra until 2 a.m. Friday. The National Weather Service is forecasting life-threatening white-out conditions with wind gusts over 100 mph over ridges.
"Thundersnow will be blowing sideways near zero visibility," warned Nicco. "If you can, do not travel in the high country above 2,000 feet."
In addition to the heavy snow and blowing wind, Nicco says "we have extreme avalanche danger and that continues until 7 a.m. Friday."
RELATED: Strongest storm of season triggers evacuations, flooding and power outages in Bay Area
Niccos's AccuWeather forecast shows the possibility of another three to four feet of snow.
"You want to go up there? You want to ski, even though you are not supposed to -- people are doing it. I want to let you know, do not go today. Do not go tomorrow. Do not go Friday," said Nicco.
Even when it's not snowing, the NWS warns of "treacherous" icy conditions.
Nicco says conditions may improve this weekend, but it's still not going to be easy to get to high country.
WATCH: Atmospheric river to slam Bay Area with heavy rain, damaging winds, flooding
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- VIDEO: Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast
- How to prepare your home for winter storms
- TIPS: How do you recover from hydroplaning?
- TIPS: Here's how to use sandbags and prevent flooding
- Planning a snow trip? Check out these Sierra driving tips from the pros
- How to drive safely in snow
- Tips to help you drive in dense fog
- Tips for staying safe while hitting the slopes