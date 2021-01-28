Skiers heading to Tahoe could encounter blizzard conditions and avalanche danger, forecast shows

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10068240" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video from Gabriel Fletcher-Hernandez shows snow along Carson Pass in the central Sierra Nevada in the early hours of Wednesday, Jan. 27.

If you are thinking about traveling to the Sierra Nevada to hit the slopes this week due to the amount of snow --- you may want to reconsider.ABC7 News meteorologist Mike Nicco is tracking a Blizzard Warning, an Avalanche Warning and a Winter Storm Warning in high country."It's going to be crazy heavy and blowing around," according to Nicco.Nicco said as of Wednesday morning, 24-hour totals showed up to a foot of snow in Homewood, Squaw, Northstar, Heavenly, Kirkwood and Sierra-at-Tahoe."There is so much more snow on the way," added Nicco.ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma says the Sierra could see a whopping 7 feet by Friday morning.A Blizzard Warning is in effect for the Sierra until 2 a.m. Friday. The National Weather Service is forecasting life-threatening white-out conditions with wind gusts over 100 mph over ridges."Thundersnow will be blowing sideways near zero visibility," warned Nicco. "If you can, do not travel in the high country above 2,000 feet."In addition to the heavy snow and blowing wind, Nicco says "we have extreme avalanche danger and that continues until 7 a.m. Friday."Niccos's AccuWeather forecast shows the possibility of another three to four feet of snow."You want to go up there? You want to ski, even though you are not supposed to -- people are doing it. I want to let you know, do not go today. Do not go tomorrow. Do not go Friday," said Nicco.Even when it's not snowing, the NWS warns of "treacherous" icy conditions.Nicco says conditions may improve this weekend, but it's still not going to be easy to get to high country.