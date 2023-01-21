Landslide shifts Orinda home off base, several feet down hillside after storms

A home in Orinda is completely condemned after it slid off its base and moved several feet down a hillside in the wake of California's storms.

ORINDA, Calif. (KGO) -- A home along Cedar Lane in Orinda is completely condemned after it slid off its base and several feet down a hillside.

The view from SKY7 shows the extent of that damage from the slide which happened on Thursday.

MORE: Roads closed, homes threatened in East Bay hills as officials monitor mudslides

The family left that home Wednesday after the county building official deemed it unsafe to stay.

One home next door to that residence has been yellow-tagged and other homeowners say they are staying alert.

ABC7 News reporter Suzanne Phan will have more on this story at 5 p.m.

VIDEO: Landslide caught on camera at Point Reyes beach after CA storms saturate soil

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.