Machete-wielding suspect dies after Hollywood officer-involved shooting, LAPD says

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles police shot and killed a person armed with a machete during a confrontation in Hollywood Monday that left an officer injured, the LAPD said.

Dramatic video shows the officer chasing the suspect who was running down the street with a long machete. The officer can be heard shouting commands at the suspect, who then turns around and runs toward the officer with the weapon in his hand.

RELATED: 11-year-old boy uses machete to stop home invader

Several shots were fired by the officer as he backed away from the still-approaching suspect, causing the officer to run into the street and subsequently fall down. Just as the suspect reaches the officer on the ground, two additional officers arrive and one shoots the suspect.

The chain of events was sparked around 11:30 a.m. when the suspect robbed an auto parts store on Highland Boulevard near Sunset Avenue at knifepoint, police said.

He then carjacked a vehicle from somebody at a nearby fast food restaurant, eventually crashing into two police cars as he fled from the restaurant.

RELATED: Man with machete arrested after attack in Oakland

Officers began chasing the suspect when he exited the vehicle and started running with the machete in hand, eventually culminating in the fatal officer-involved shooting.

Aerial video from AIR7 HD showed firefighter-paramedics placing an injured person on a gurney and into an ambulance about 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Highland Avenue.

A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson said the wounded suspect was transported to a medical center. A police officer who suffered injuries that were not life-threatening was being treated at the scene.

The apparent machete was seen in the middle of the street near a pool of blood.

A section of Sunset Boulevard was closed in both directions due to the investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslapdattackpolice shootingofficer involved shootingmachete
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Soaking rain to hit Bay Area for 1st time in 190 days
Person detained, police investigate suspicious package at SF State library
Man arrested in Orinda shooting pleads not guilty to gun charges
Heading to Tahoe? Here's the best time to travel
Mountain lion roams Pacifica neighborhood
Conan the dog, hurt in terror raid, welcomed at White House
Remains found believed to be UFC fighters' stepdaughter; 2nd man arrested
Show More
Hungry goats gobble down Thanksgiving dinner
AccuWeather forecast: Rain on the way
Uber loses license in London over safety, vows to appeal
Elon Musk says thousands pre-ordered Tesla Cybertruck
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow out 'for a while' with rib injury
More TOP STORIES News