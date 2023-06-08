Las Vegas police respond to home after 911 call claims UFO with aliens crashed in backyard

The 911 call for a report of a UFO crash and aliens in Las Vegas was released by officials there. A family reported creatures anywhere from 8 to 10 feet tall emerged from the craft

LAS VEGAS -- Las Vegas police have released bodycam and 911 audio of officers responding to a call from a family who claimed a UFO crashed in their backyard.

According to ABC News, a family called 911 on May 1 to report something crashed in their backyard and they saw non-human creatures in it.

In the 911 call audio released, the caller says he, his father and his brother were in their large backyard working on their truck when something crashed and they felt an impact.

"We just see in the corner of our eye something fall down from the sky, and it was with lights, and when it hit down there was like a big impact, and we felt like an energy? And then we hear like a lot of footsteps near us. And then - we have, like, big- a big equipment, and we see there's a, there's like an eight-foot person beside it and another one's inside, and it has big eyes and it's looking at us," the caller tells the 911 dispatcher. "They're very large. They're like eight foot, nine foot, 10 foot."

"And they're not human. One hundred percent, they're not human," the caller adds.

Officers responded to the residence, but when they arrived there was no sign of any creatures.

Police said the officers conducted a preliminary investigation but were unable to find anything. The case was closed as "unfounded," officials said.