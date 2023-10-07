  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Ring is offering $1 million to anyone who captures an alien with their doorbell camera

Ring is having a contest and is asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life - on their Ring devices, of course.

KABC logo
Sunday, October 8, 2023 1:31AM
Spotted an alien with your Ring camera? You could win $1 million
EMBED <>More Videos

Do you believe "the truth is out there" -- maybe even on your doorstep? Well, if you can prove it, you could win $1 million.

Do you believe "the truth is out there" -- maybe even on your doorstep? Well, if you can prove it, you could win $1 million.

Ring is having a contest and is asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life - on their Ring devices, of course. Ring owners have until Nov. 3 to turn in their submissions, which will be reviewed by a meteorologist and astrobiologist.

The winner will get a $1 million grand prize, paid out in $50,000 yearly installments for two decades.

Skeptics can win too! Ring is also offering a $500 Amazon gift card for the most creative fake.

CNN contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW