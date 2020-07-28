primetime emmy awards

Watch the moment Laverne Cox learns she's nominated for an Emmy

LOS ANGELES -- It's not often that Emmy nomination presenters are surprised with nominations themselves, but that's exactly what happened for actress Laverne Cox Tuesday morning.

Cox, who joined host Leslie Jones remotely as a presenter during the announcement, was among the nominees for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her work on "Orange Is the New Black." The guest actor and actress categories were not among those announced live on Tuesday morning, but Jones surprised Cox by letting her know that she had been nominated after the other categories were announced.

Cox appeared to initially think that Jones was joking with her or referencing a nomination from a previous year.

Click here to see a full list of 2020 Emmy nominees in key categories.
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the full 2020 Emmys announcement program hosted by Leslie Jones.



"You've been nominated!" Jones enthusiastically told a surprised Cox as fellow presenters Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany laughed and applauded. "This whole thing was set up for you!"

"Really?!" Cox asked as Jones retorted, "Do you not believe me? You did it! She did it!" Watch the moment in the player above.

Alexis Bledel ("The Handmaid's Tale"), Cherry Jones ("Succession"), Phylicia Rashad ("This Is Us"), Cicely Tyson ("How To Get Away With Murder") and Harriet Walker ("Succession") were also nominated in the category.

Join us on Sunday, September 20, for the Emmys on ABC.

