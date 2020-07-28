Watch the moment Laverne Cox learns she's nominated for an Emmy

Cox, who joined host Leslie Jones remotely as a presenter during the announcement, was among the nominees for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her work on "Orange Is the New Black." The guest actor and actress categories were not among those announced live on Tuesday morning, but Jones surprised Cox by letting her know that she had been nominated after the other categories were announced.
Cox appeared to initially think that Jones was joking with her or referencing a nomination from a previous year.
"You've been nominated!" Jones enthusiastically told a surprised Cox as fellow presenters Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany laughed and applauded. "This whole thing was set up for you!"
"Really?!" Cox asked as Jones retorted, "Do you not believe me? You did it! She did it!" Watch the moment in the player above.
Alexis Bledel ("The Handmaid's Tale"), Cherry Jones ("Succession"), Phylicia Rashad ("This Is Us"), Cicely Tyson ("How To Get Away With Murder") and Harriet Walker ("Succession") were also nominated in the category.