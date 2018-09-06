NORTH BAY FIRES

Santa Rosa senior care homes to lose license after North Bay Fires investigation

NORTH BAY FIRES: The evacuation of Oakmont Senior Living in Santa Rosa (1 of 9)

EXCLUSIVE: Lawsuit against Oakmont Management Group amended to include 'wrongful death'

There are new allegations against the assisted living facility that burned down during the North Bay fires on the morning of Oct. 9, 2017. The attorney suing the facility for elder abuse and negligence has amended her complaint to include wrongful death. (KGO-TV)

by Melanie Woodrow
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
The state plans to revoke the license of two senior care homes after investigators found that the operators failed to protect residents during last year's North Bay Wildfires.

Oakmont Senior Living has been under investigation by the California Department of Social Services

NORTH BAY FIRES: An investigation into the evacuation of Oakmont Senior Living in Santa Rosa

One of their buildings, the Villa Capri, went up in flames last October.

Residents sued the senior home, accusing staff members of abandoning them.

That lawsuit was settled last month.

