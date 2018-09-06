DSS says 3 residents were left overnight at Varenna/had no idea there was an evacuation AND that employees made false & misleading statements afterwards about it. pic.twitter.com/Rk11cNqafZ — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) September 6, 2018

#Breaking Department of Social Services has *revoked* the licenses of Oakmont Senior Living’s Varenna & Villa Capri & excluded administrators for life - DSS says Oakmont Sr Living failed to protect health/safety of residents during Santa Rosa fires pic.twitter.com/X9uq1WjjJQ — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) September 6, 2018

#Breaking Oakmont Senior Living has 15 days to appeal and request a hearing before an administrative law judge @abc7newsbayarea https://t.co/rt22LmE2or — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) September 6, 2018

This is incredible. DSS report confirms all of our interviews with employees and family members over months of reporting and calls Oakmont Senior Living’s responses to us and statements made “false & misleading.” https://t.co/rt22LmE2or — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) September 6, 2018

The state plans to revoke the license of two senior care homes after investigators found that the operators failed to protect residents during last year's North Bay Wildfires.Oakmont Senior Living has been under investigation by the California Department of Social ServicesOne of their buildings, the Villa Capri, went up in flames last October.Residents sued the senior home, accusing staff members of abandoning them.That lawsuit was settled last month.