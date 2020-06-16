SF man in viral video calls woman 'a Karen,' says he's waiting on personal apology after she confronted him for BLM stencil

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6246400" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> James Juanillo, who identifies as a person of color, posted a video to Twitter Friday showing his encounter with a white couple who called the police after they saw him stenciling "black lives matter" onto his own property.

"The last 48 hours have taught me that my actions were those of someone who is not aware of the damage caused by being ignorant"



SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Pacific Heights resident, James Juanillo says he is waiting on a personal apology from Lisa Alexander and Robert Larkins after they called the police on him for stenciling 'Black lives Matter' onto his property last Tuesday.We met James Juanillo at a local park where he works as a dog walker and reflects on everything he has experienced since posting this video last Thursday."Well apparently I have a platform now. People have been encouraging me to speak up and have been thanking me for standing up," said Juanillo.A lot has changed since Last Tuesday, when Juanillo was confronted by Pacific Heights residents Lisa Alexander and Robert Larkins for stenciling Black Lives Matter with Chalk on what turned out to be his property.Since the video went Viral, Alexander, the CEO of LAFACE skincare products lost her account with BirchBox and issued an apology.Regarding Alexander's apology, Juanillo said, "The regret is setting in. The lesson is hard to learn but it's the natural stage 3 of being a Karen, apparently."The man in the video, Robert Larkins was terminated today by Financial Service firm Raymond James. A day before he also issued an apology.Today Juanillo read it for the first time and said, "Wow that's about as much mea culpa as you can expect. He admitted they called the police," and added, "I will be willing to talk to him. If he express that to me in person, I would forgive both of them."We are also seeing change in the Pacific Heights neighborhood where James juanillos House has become a canvas for the Black lives matter movement.John Newmeyer the owner of the downstairs of the property says he appreciates the community support and doesn't know Alexander who alleged in this video that she knew the owner of the house and questioned Juanillo living there."Where is it? There it is, we are also activist. In fact I hope to see my neighbors several million dollar given to good causes," said Newmeyer.Juanillos says there are many lessons to be learned including, "Love thy neighbor as you would love thy self."Juanillo is looking forward to hopefully meeting with Alexander and Larkins this week.