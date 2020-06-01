The Bay Area cities that still have curfews and those that have canceled

Following days of peaceful protests, and some criticism of the implemented curfews, many cities canceled or lifted their curfews.
See below for which cities and counties have curfews, and where the curfews have been canceled.
CITIES WITH CURFEWS STILL IN EFFECT:
WALNUT CREEK
Officials issued a curfew for Monday, June 1 from 6 p.m. until 5 a.m. and continues through June 8. Walnut Creek police say public safety personnel, health care providers, people traveling to and from work and media representatives are exempt from the curfew.
CITIES THAT HAVE CANCELED CURFEWS:
- Antioch
- Berkeley
- Concord
- Danville
- Fremont
- Hayward
- Lafayette
- Moraga
- Oakland
- Orinda
- Palo Alto
- Pittsburg
- Pleasant Hill
- Richmond
- San Francisco
- San Jose
- San Leandro
- San Ramon
- Santa Clara
- Vallejo
COUNTIES THAT HAVE CANCELED CURFEWS:
- Alameda County
- Contra Costa County
- Napa County (curfew was only for a small part of the county)
- San Mateo County
- Solano County
Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the investigation into George Floyd's death in Minneapolis and protests across the U.S.
