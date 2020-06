The Bay Area cities that still have curfews and those that have canceled

CITIES WITH CURFEWS STILL IN EFFECT:

WALNUT CREEK

CITIES THAT HAVE CANCELED CURFEWS:

Antioch



Berkeley



Concord



Danville



Fremont



Hayward



Lafayette



Moraga





Oakland



Orinda



Palo Alto



Pittsburg



Pleasant Hill



Richmond



San Francisco



San Jose



San Leandro



San Ramon



Santa Clara



Vallejo

COUNTIES THAT HAVE CANCELED CURFEWS:

Alameda County



Contra Costa County



Napa County (curfew was only for a small part of the county)



San Mateo County





Solano County

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Citywide and countywide curfews were issued in various locations in the Bay Area after protests over the death of George Floyd turned destructive.Following days of peaceful protests, and some criticism of the implemented curfews, many cities canceled or lifted their curfews.See below for which cities and counties have curfews, and where the curfews have been canceled.Officials issued a curfew for Monday, June 1 from 6 p.m. until 5 a.m. and continues through June 8. Walnut Creek police say public safety personnel, health care providers, people traveling to and from work and media representatives are exempt from the curfew.