George Floyd

The Bay Area cities that still have curfews and those that have canceled

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Citywide and countywide curfews were issued in various locations in the Bay Area after protests over the death of George Floyd turned destructive.

Following days of peaceful protests, and some criticism of the implemented curfews, many cities canceled or lifted their curfews.

See below for which cities and counties have curfews, and where the curfews have been canceled.

CITIES WITH CURFEWS STILL IN EFFECT:



WALNUT CREEK


Officials issued a curfew for Monday, June 1 from 6 p.m. until 5 a.m. and continues through June 8. Walnut Creek police say public safety personnel, health care providers, people traveling to and from work and media representatives are exempt from the curfew.

CITIES THAT HAVE CANCELED CURFEWS:


  • Antioch

  • Berkeley

  • Concord

  • Danville

  • Fremont

  • Hayward

  • Lafayette

  • Moraga


  • Oakland

  • Orinda

  • Palo Alto

  • Pittsburg

  • Pleasant Hill

  • Richmond

  • San Francisco

  • San Jose

  • San Leandro

  • San Ramon

  • Santa Clara

  • Vallejo


COUNTIES THAT HAVE CANCELED CURFEWS:


  • Alameda County

  • Contra Costa County

  • Napa County (curfew was only for a small part of the county)

  • San Mateo County


  • Solano County


Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the investigation into George Floyd's death in Minneapolis and protests across the U.S.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscowalnut creeksan joseorindadanvillealamedacrimebay areaprotestlootinggeorge floydcurfew
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
George Floyd Bay Area live updates: SJ mayor largely defends officers' response to 'agitators' during Friday's protest
Watch live: Demonstrations, briefings planned in Bay Area
VIDEO: The best and worst moments from Bay Area protests
GEORGE FLOYD
George Floyd memorial service in NC: How to watch
WATCH LIVE: SF supervisor discusses plan to redirect funds from police
Twitter disables Trump campaign's George Floyd video tribute
Kanye West donates $2M to Floyd, Arbery & Taylor families
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California to let schools, gyms, bars reopen next week
Fast-moving, wind-driven fire in SF's Potrero Hill contained
FBI seeking white van used in Oakland Federal Building shooting
WATCH LIVE: SF supervisor discusses plan to redirect funds from police
Gov. Newsom directs police to stop using carotid hold
Outdoor dining, indoor shopping allowed as Santa Clara Co. enters new phase
Community raises money for Black-owned businesses in Oakland
Show More
Minneapolis OKs ban on police chokeholds in wake of Floyd death
Twitter disables Trump campaign's George Floyd video tribute
San Jose fires: At least one person detained, fires at 90 acres
DC paints huge Black Lives Matter mural on street near White House
Study on safety of malaria drugs for coronavirus retracted
More TOP STORIES News