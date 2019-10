EMBED >More News Videos Interstate 80 is closed northbound at the Carquinez Bridge after a fire broke out in Vallejo, forcing cars to turn around at the toll plaza.

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Interstate 80 is closed northbound at the Carquinez Bridge after a fire broke out in Vallejo, forcing cars to turn around at the toll plaza.SKY7 was over the area Sunday morning when it spotted the new fire burning near the Carquinez Bridge.Neighbors could be seen hosing down their properties as the flames inched closer to their homes.The Cal Maritime Academy has been evacuated for the fire.