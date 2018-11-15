Livermore school district keeping students indoors due to poor air quality

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) --There are new developments in the East Bay involving the air quality and schools.
The Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District just announced all schools in its district will open as scheduled Thursday morning.
But students will be kept indoors until the air quality improves.
The district is telling parents that if they feel the need to keep their children at home because of health reasons or concerns, to do so.
The district has been monitoring the air quality since the Camp Fire in Butte County left a blanket of smoke over the Bay Area.
