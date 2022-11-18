Lizzo buys flute at San Francisco store before Chase Center show

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Grammy award-winning artist Lizzo paid a visit to Flute World in San Francisco last weekend where she purchased a new platinum flute.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the classically trained flutist bought the instrument before her performance at the Chase Center.

The singer was in town for her music tour, where she introduced the platinum gadget to fans.

Lizzo's team initially contacted the local business for repair services on her "Sasha Flute" - the main flute used in her shows.

Platinum flutes can sell anywhere from $4,500 to more than $21,000 dollars.

In September, during a tour stop in Washington, D.C., Lizzo got the chance to play a 200-year-old crystal flute that belonged to James Madison.

The Library of Congress said the flute was specifically made in 1813 by French designer Claude Laurent, in honor of Madison's second inauguration. It is also significant because it is believed Madison's wife, Dolley, saved it during the war in 1814. That, though, remains a mystery.

"I just twerked and played James Madison's crystal flute from the 1800s," Lizzo was recorded saying on stage.

