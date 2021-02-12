localish

8Go inside Philly's completely underground mushroom farm!

PHILADELPHIA -- Mycopolitan Mushroom Company is an Underground Mushroom Farm located in the middle of Philadelphia in the basement of a warehouse.

The farm produces 700 pounds of mushrooms a week!


Tyler Case and Brain Versek started the farm because they had a passion for fungi.

They saw a niche in the market to sell mushrooms directly to Philadelphia restaurants and provide them with the freshest mushrooms available...and business took off.

They grow 8 varieties of mushrooms in the warehouse basement for both culinary and medicinal purposes and hope to grow more in the future.


Mycopolitan Mushrooms | Facebook | Instagram
428 E Erie Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19134
267-261-8233

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiawpvilocalishsecretly awesome
LOCALISH
Learn the science of beer at Vallensons' Brewing Company
You can rent out this bookstore for your next date night
Shipping containers repurposed for outdoor dining
Former inmate turns his life around with launch of luxury shoe brand
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Marin couple shorted $500K in appraisal, say race was a factor
Trump lawyers decry impeachment as political vengeance | LIVE
WATCH TODAY: Medical experts answer COVID-19 vaccine questions
Storm timeline: More rain this weekend across Bay Area
Vigil held for father killed by driver in stolen car in SF
CA COVID-19 vaccine tracker: See your status here
'Vaccine loophole' lets fitness instructors go ahead of others
Show More
Bay Area waitress opens up after owner defends BLM mask policy
EDD cuts off man's benefits, accuses him of being in jail
'Imagine from Home': How to make Disney-inspired art projects
COVID-19 live updates: San Mateo Co. to expand vaccine eligibility
Texas mom tackles peeping Tom suspect - VIDEO
More TOP STORIES News