Long Beach golfer celebrates 100th birthday on the links

LOS ANGELES -- Evelyn Haesloop celebrated her 100th birthday doing one of the things she loves - golfing.

"I'm just glad that I'm able to be out here," Haesloop said.

Her birthday round of golf was also a fundraiser for her favorite charity, Rising Tides, affiliated with her church, Covenant Presbyterian Church.

"It's an after-school program for kids that are downtown," Haesloop said.

"Besides the fact that she's one hundred, and she is the nicest person you've ever met, she's a darn good golfer," said Sandi Iverson of Long Beach. "She broke 100 five times last year on an 18-hole course."

Haesloop said that she plays golf twice a week and hasn't let the COVID-19 pandemic get her down.

"I haven't let it worry me," Haesloop said. "I just stayed home, except for playing golf. That's my main way to get out."

When asked what the secret is to living a century, Haesloop said that she simply does not know.
