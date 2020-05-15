localish

Operation doughnut delivery brings cheer to essential workers

A new doughnut shop in Hanford, CA is looking to bring cheer to their local community. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Donut Cafe was left with hundreds of doughnuts and no customers. Determined not to let the current situation bring her down, owner Michelle Soeiro wanted to give back to the community. So her and her co-owner started Operation Donut Deliver, delivering doughnuts to essential workers. The movement took off after a post on Facebook. Customers started calling in wanting to donate a box of doughnuts as well and now Donut Cafe will match every box of doughnuts donated with a box of their own to essential workers.





Do you know of a local business in need of support? Make sure to tag #BeLocalish on social media and we'll help get the word out!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hanfordbe localish central californiafoodcoronavirusall gooddoughnutskfsnfeel goodlocalishbe localishcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
LOCALISH
Riyaaz Qawwali ensemble brings music of India to you at home!
Coffee shop customers pay it forward
Parkinson's patient is fighting against her disease and helping others
Prom Party in a Box means seniors still get to celebrate.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump picks ex-drug company exec to lead coronavirus vaccine team
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
COVID-19 Diaries: The Struggles of Small Business
6.5 magnitude quake in Nevada felt across Bay Area
Coronavirus: Cities across Bay Area push for outdoor dining, post-pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Twitter CEO to donate $10M to Oakland for students' laptops, internet access
AccuWeather forecast: Weak atmospheric river this weekend
Show More
House to vote today on coronavirus HEROES Act
Virtual reality at work? It's closer than you think
How to get unemployment benefits in CA during COVID-19
Can sun help protect against COVID-19? Doctor explains
Job training available for post-pandemic careers
More TOP STORIES News