bite size

This Grandma Cooks Up Handmade Flamin' Hot Cheetos Tortillas

By Erica Resendiz
This abuela is taking traditional tortillas and giving them a HOT twist! Higinia Conde, originally from Mexico came up with the unique idea for Flamin' Hot Cheetos at her family-owned restaurant, Mr. Adillas Mexican Restaurant in L.A. From there, she started incorporating them into everything on their menu, from nachos to tamales!
The establishment is under new ownership by the Conde Family, who added this new item to their menu to help them stand out amongst all of the taco places swarming them along Whittier Blvd.

As for Grandma Conde, she tried this unique taco for the first time during her interview and gives us her critique.

The family is adding more Flamin' items to their menu, like Hot Cheetos nachos, and is looking to possibly add a Flamin' tamale for the holiday season.

MR. ARDILLA MEXICAN RESTAURANT
5862 WHITTIER BOULEVARD

EAST LOS ANGELES, CA 90022
HOURS: 10 A.M. TO 10 P.M., CLOSED MONDAYS

INSTAGRAM: @mrardillarestaurant
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east los angelesfoodmexicanbite sizelocalish
BITE SIZE
Purposeful pops offer sweet treats with a message of hope and purpose
This San Francisco Restaurant Takes Matcha to the Next Level
Go crazy and pig out at BACONFEST
Is This the World's Spiciest Ice Cream?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'We must act:' Trump impeachment charges unveiled by Dems
AccuWeather forecast: Next chance of showers arrives today
WATCH IN 60: SF flooding cleanup, Blue Bottle tests cup ban, Master LEGO Builder wanted
LIVE: At least 1 gunman opens fire on police in Jersey City
Armed man arrested after standoff in SF's Inner Sunset District
VIDEO: Major hail storm pushes trash can down street
NZ police open criminal investigation after volcano eruption
Show More
Blue Bottle Coffee to become zero waste company
Marie Fredriksson, Roxette singer, dead at 61
Pre-made salad kits recalled; tied to multi-state E.coli outbreak: CDC
ICE defends creation of fake university to fight visa fraud
Video shows intense downpours turn SF streets, Muni stairs into rivers
More TOP STORIES News