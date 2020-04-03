abc13 plus

Single mother goes from housekeeper to successful pastry chef

At Yummy Tummy Pastries in Humble, Texas, every custom cake is made with love by the hands of owner Letty Martinez.

Times weren't always this sweet for Martinez and her children though.

The mother of four found the courage to leave an abusive marriage, raise her young children on her own and turn her part-time passion into one of the most popular cake shops and bakery's in the Houston area.

Because of Martinez's hard work and sacrifice, all four of her children, now adults, are the first generation in the family to graduate from college.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
foodabc13 plusbe localish houstonktrkabc13 plus humblefeel goodbe localishlocalishmy go to
ABC13 PLUS
Mom and son duo make iconic street art in Houston
Popular patio bar offers tropical paradise in the middle of Montrose
Unicorn-themed dessert bar serves up magical treats
Taste the island life at this tiki-inspired Houston restaurant!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Passengers report lack of social distancing, packed flights
Bay Area baby may be 1st case linking COVID-19 and rare disease
'Seinfeld' actor and legendary comedian Jerry Stiller dies
Coronavirus: Blood drive to take place in Sonoma today
SF hospital needs help identifying patient in its care
AccuWeather forecast: Chance of getting wet today and tomorrow
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Show More
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Amtrak to require face coverings beginning Monday
VIDEO: Bear breaks into rental home, takes Reese's, beer
Increase in unusual wildlife sightings across Bay Area, animal rescue expert explains why
Surfer killed in Santa Cruz shark attack was passionate about the sport
More TOP STORIES News