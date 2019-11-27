WEATHER ALERT
Visit This Drive-Through Window in Gary, Indiana for a Prayer
Skip having to get out of your car and get in line for a prayer! Gary Indiana pastor Morris Stokes makes prayer easy because all you have to do is Drive UP!
