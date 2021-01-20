Wheelchair riding tortoise, Helix, now has a children's book series!

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5470009" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Wilmington man uses tiny skateboard to help tortoise with deformity: Beccah Hendrickson reports during Action News at 12:30pm on August 15, 2019.

WILMINGTON -- Helix is a tortoise with twisted legs who can't move on his own.His owner, Randy Betz from Wilmington, Delaware, saved his life by giving him a turtle wheelchair - little skateboard wheels that help him move.Helix inspired Randy to write a children's book series about inclusion.He also started the Helix Wheels Foundation to help out kids in wheelchairs. Most recently, the foundation helped build a ramp for 7-year-old Cooper from Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.