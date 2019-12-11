Where to stomp grapes in Napa Valley

By Janel Andronico
From August through October, Napa Valley's vineyards are busy with workers picking grapes at their peak ripeness. And, you can be part of the crush with grape stomping! Grgich Hills Estate is the only winery in Napa Valley that hosts daily grape stomps throughout harvest. It's a unique experience that you won't forget! Grgich is known for more than just grape stomping. Mike Grgich gained international recognition at the celebrated "Paris Tasting" of 1976 when the wine that he crafted, the 1973 Chateau Montelena Chardonnay, received the title of the finest white wine in the world. The results helped put the Napa Valley on the map as one of the best wine regions in the world.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sonomawinenapawine industrylocalishmy go toharvest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Puppy still missing from van stolen in Fremont
SF family displaced after sewage backs up during heavy rain
WATCH IN 60: UC Santa Cruz grad students on strike, Bruce Bochy's new gig
Oaklander puts up K-rails to keep homeless RVs from parking by business
'SF has lost its mojo': Mayor calls for residents to support small businesses
UC Santa Cruz grad students for pay raise
Oracle moving OpenWorld from SF to Las Vegas
Show More
SF's semi-annual gun buyback is this weekend
Mike Bloomberg set for first California campaign visit
SJ soccer coach arrested for alleged 'inappropriate behavior' with teen girls
VIDEO: Suspect shatters window during brazen Vallejo burglary attempt
Officer among 6 killed in NJ shooting, standoff; Suspects dead
More TOP STORIES News