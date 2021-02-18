WWII plane returned to Chicago area, where high school students fundraised for it 80 years ago

By Zach Ben-Amots
Related topics:
localishwls
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Families leaving SF Unified for schools with in-person learning
NASA rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life
Santa Clara Co. to expand vaccination eligibility
Ted Cruz due back in crisis-stricken Texas after Mexico getaway
Oakley school board's offensive comments trigger recall effort
All 1st, 2nd stimulus checks sent out, IRS says
Timeline of back-to-back Bay Area storms
Show More
Mixed reaction after California unveils COVID-19 stimulus plan
Celebs call for change amid unprovoked attacks on Asian Americans
Medical images show COVID attacking body, new study finds
California COVID-19 relief plan would pay $600 each to millions
SJSU cyber bootcamp to train workers for thousands of jobs
More TOP STORIES News