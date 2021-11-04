Here's a look at transformation of new SF neighborhood on Treasure Island, Yerba Buena Island

Mayor Breed and city officials traveled across the Bay by ferry on what will be new regular service between the San Francisco Ferry Building and Treasure Island come January.
The two decades in the making project on Treasure Island and Yerba Buena Island has seen massive strides recently in housing, transportation and infrastructure development.
"It's amazing to see what this place is going to become for people and how this place is really going to begin to come alive again," said Mayor Breed.
RELATED: New neighborhood breaks ground on Treasure Island
The Treasure Island Ferry Terminal was just completed this summer.
Other infrastructure improvements include new roads and pathways, water and power facilities and public parks.
Parts of Treasure Island are raised three feet for sea level protection. Geotechnical work has strengthened its foundation and ensured its seismic resiliency.
Eventually, there will be 8,000 new homes with more than 2,000 designated for affordable housing.
The first new homes to be build on Treasure Island are a 105-unit, 100-percent affordable housing complex for formerly and currently homeless veterans.
RELATED: DRONEVIEW7: Treasure Island offers unparalleled views
"This is a former military base and so to have the first project honor those who have served means a lot," said Sherry Williams, One Treasure Island Executive Director.
"We're so pleased that that shows the city's commitment to making this a place for everyone," said Chris Meany, Treasure Island Community Development.
At build-out, Treasure Island and Yerba Buena Island will boast stores, restaurants, offices and 300 acres of new parks.
The approximately $6 billion dollar project is expected to create 2,000 union construction jobs and 3,000 permanent jobs.
Check out more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area.