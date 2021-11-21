SF leaders on Union Square looting, vandalism: 'Won't tolerate this kind of behavior'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11256055" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Multiple suspects have been arrested after a Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco was hit by thieves.

Just talked to #SanFrancisco Supervisor @Ahsha_Safai as well as DA @chesaboudin about last night's events in Union Square. I'm told over $1m worth of items were stolen.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- After a series of smash-and-grab robberies resulted in more than $1 million worth of items being stolen from stores in San Francisco's Union Square Friday night, city leaders are responding."I mean it was absolutely shocking," said District 11 Supervisor, Ahsha Safai.Safai tells ABC7 news one of those arrested Friday night, had also been arrested back in March for gun possession.He says unless those responsible are held to account, organized crime will continue to plague the city."We have to ensure there's consequences for this, and we have to send the message that Union Square is safe, that we want to have people come in and shop, and that we won't tolerate this kind of behavior," Safai said.San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin says he was outraged by Friday's events, and has a team working with SFPD around the clock."We are exploring every single possible criminal charge related to the conduct. We will use every tool in our tool belt," Boudin said.But it's not just the immediate losses from Friday night that worries city leaders, they tell me the ripple effects are also potentially alarming."If retail frontline workers don't feel safe, if shoppers don't feel safe, stores will ultimately shut down. If stores shut down, we lose sales tax," Safai said.Safai believes that potentially could have a major impact on the city and hit not just businesses, but also everyday residents.And while critics say Boudin is soft on crimes like shoplifting, he says in order to see real change, the incentive has to be removed."We need to go to the root of the problem. We need to take apart the fencing operations that make it profitable. And we need to make sure that we're not limiting ourselves to what happens alone in San Francisco," Boudin said.