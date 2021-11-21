theft

SF leaders on Union Square looting, vandalism: 'Won't tolerate this kind of behavior'

"We are exploring every single possible criminal charge related to the conduct."
By Tim Johns
EMBED <>More Videos

City leaders on Union Square looting: 'Won't tolerate this'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- After a series of smash-and-grab robberies resulted in more than $1 million worth of items being stolen from stores in San Francisco's Union Square Friday night, city leaders are responding.

"I mean it was absolutely shocking," said District 11 Supervisor, Ahsha Safai.

WATCH: Video shows decimated San Francisco Louis Vuitton store after massive smash-and-grab robbery
EMBED More News Videos

Multiple suspects have been arrested after a Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco was hit by thieves.





Safai tells ABC7 news one of those arrested Friday night, had also been arrested back in March for gun possession.

He says unless those responsible are held to account, organized crime will continue to plague the city.

"We have to ensure there's consequences for this, and we have to send the message that Union Square is safe, that we want to have people come in and shop, and that we won't tolerate this kind of behavior," Safai said.

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin says he was outraged by Friday's events, and has a team working with SFPD around the clock.

"We are exploring every single possible criminal charge related to the conduct. We will use every tool in our tool belt," Boudin said.

RELATED: 'Unacceptable': Mayor Breed says changes will be coming to SF after brazen Union Square robbery
EMBED More News Videos

San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Police Chief William Scott addressed the looting and vandalism that took place at San Francisco's Union Square.



But it's not just the immediate losses from Friday night that worries city leaders, they tell me the ripple effects are also potentially alarming.

"If retail frontline workers don't feel safe, if shoppers don't feel safe, stores will ultimately shut down. If stores shut down, we lose sales tax," Safai said.

SF mayor, police chief address looting, vandalism after robbery at Union Square
EMBED More News Videos

San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Police Chief William Scott addressed the looting and vandalism that took place at San Francisco's Union Square Friday night.



Safai believes that potentially could have a major impact on the city and hit not just businesses, but also everyday residents.

RELATED: 3 arrested, firearm recovered from Walnut Creek Nordstrom store looting involving 80 people: Police
EMBED More News Videos

New video shows a large police presence in Walnut Creek Saturday night, where witnesses say about 100 looters targeted Nordstrom.



And while critics say Boudin is soft on crimes like shoplifting, he says in order to see real change, the incentive has to be removed.

"We need to go to the root of the problem. We need to take apart the fencing operations that make it profitable. And we need to make sure that we're not limiting ourselves to what happens alone in San Francisco," Boudin said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscounion squaretheftarrestrobberysmash and grabsfpdretailpolitics
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THEFT
Video shows chain of burglars emptying out Oakland store
Bay Area retail workers concerned thefts becoming more brazen
SF DA files felony charges for 9 suspects in Union Square thefts
CHP immediately increasing freeway patrols after brazen robberies
TOP STORIES
Video shows chain of burglars emptying out Oakland store
SF DA files felony charges for 9 suspects in Union Square thefts
Bay Area crab fishers feel burden of delayed season
How to navigate Thanksgiving this year, travel and COVID
Trucker arrested in record-breaking drug seizure at CA-Mexico border
CHP immediately increasing freeway patrols after brazen robberies
Bay Area retail workers concerned thefts becoming more brazen
Show More
Union Square theft: SF open to amending surveillance camera laws
'Monday Night Raw' interrupted when fan goes after wrestler on live TV
Police respond to double shooting in San Jose
South Bay FedEx backlog causes concern as holidays near
'Mama, are you OK?' In Waukesha, minutes of terror recounted
More TOP STORIES News