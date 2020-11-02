Lowe's giving employees bonuses and hiring 20,000 for holidays

On top of filling seasonal jobs, Lowe's is also filling permanent, full and part-time roles at stores and adding 2,500 team members at regional distribution centers across the country.
Positions include day, night, weekend and overnight shifts for team members, and store positions include cashiers, customer service associates, receivers, unloaders, load pullers and sales specialists.
You can apply online at lowes.com/careers.
As Lowe's hires thousands, the company has committed another $100 million in discretionary bonuses as a "thank you" to front-line hourly associates to help support their families during the season.
Active associates will get the bonus on Nov. 13. Full-time hourly associates will receive $300 and part-time and seasonal workers will receive $150.
"As the holiday season approaches, we're especially grateful for our front-line associates who continue to maintain the highest level of customer service, and this bonus is our way of saying thank you and providing a little extra financial support for their families during this time," said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe's president and CEO.
This is the sixth bonus payment, bringing Lowe's total support of associates during the pandemic to more than $775 million. Additionally, in April, front-line associates received a temporary $2 per hour wage increase.
Throughout the pandemic, the company says it has hired more than 155,000 people through its seasonal hiring process, with many of them transitioning into permanent roles.
