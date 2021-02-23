Makers of Candy Land release Lucky's CharmWorld board game

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's the cereal-candy combo coming out just in time for Saint Patrick's Day.
The makers of the classic Candy Land are releasing a new Lucky's CharmWorld board game. Hasbro Gaming and General Mills teamed up for this new version of the family-favorite game.
This game has the same concept, but now you try to catch Lucky the Leprechaun trying to get away with his magically delicious lucky charms.
The games are limited edition, so you'll have to be lucky to preorder one on the Lucky Charms website.
