Weather

2020 Lyrid meteor shower: How to watch the sky spectacle

This year, you can celebrate Earth Month under the stars in your own back yard as you watch the Lyrid meteor shower, which will peak on the evening of April 21.

The sky will be very dark since the peak falls on a moonless night, according to AccuWeather. You can expect to see 15-20 meteors per hour, and the best time to see the shower is after midnight.

While the peak is expected on Tuesday evening, you might be able to catch a glimpse of a shooting star any time between April 20 and April 23.

MORE ABOUT THE METEOR SHOWER

The debris field that makes up the Lyrids originates from the Comet Thatcher, a long-period comet that orbits the sun once every 415 years.

The shower was first observed in 687 B.C., according to AccuWeather, which makes it one of the oldest meteor showers on record.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherearth dayaccuweathermoonspacemeteor
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom calls on all able Californians to volunteer
WATCH TODAY: College admissions experts give advice amid COVID-19 crisis
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Deal reached on major parts of $500B coronavirus aid: Schumer
Workers push to close supermarkets claiming customers not following COVID-19 rules
Coronavirus updates: City of Pacifica kicking out visitors
LabCorp at-home COVID-19 test kit authorized by FDA for use
Show More
Puppy stolen from ER nurse's home in Concord
SF to close several streets to help with COVID-19 social distancing
Exclusive: Bay Area thieves prey on those sheltering-at-home by stealing tires
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
More TOP STORIES News