Macy's to open some stores beginning Monday amid coronavirus pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Department store chain Macy's is preparing to open stores back up beginning Monday after closing all of its locations in March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.The company will begin with 68 stores in states like Georgia and Texas where stay-at-home orders have been eased.Once stores reopen, shoppers can expect a very different experience with no-touch beauty counters, fewer dressing rooms and employees wearing masks.Macy's hopes to open all of its 775 stores over the next six weeks.