MISSING BOY

'Everybody looks at you as a monster' Father of NC boy speaks for the first time since Maddox Ritch went missing

EMBED </>More Videos

Maddox Ritch, a 6-year-old with special needs, has been missing since Sept. 22. His father Ian spoke to ''Good Morning America'' about his guilt and the day his son went missing. (ABC News)

GASTONIA, N.C. --
The father of Maddox Ritch, a missing 6-year-old who has special needs, says he can't stand the thought of where his son might be right now.

"It's been hard to sleep," Ian Ritch told Good Morning America on Wednesday. "I feel guilty because I can go into a house, lay down in a bed, and my little boy might be out there in the woods."

Ian and an unidentified adult were with Maddox, who has autism and is non-verbal, when he was last seen on Saturday at Rankin Lake Park in Gastonia, North Carolina, police said. Ian said Maddox ran off, and he tried to catch up to him but couldn't.

"I wouldn't have let him got so far away from me," he said. "I could see him until a certain point. He got out of my view. And that's when I never seen him again."

Ian said he's felt regret since the moment his son went missing, but "everybody looks at you as a monster."

The search for Maddox continues, with teams using loudspeakers projecting his parents' voices. Police have also looked through dumpsters, followed more than 150 leads, and even drained a lake.

A $10,000 reward has been set up for information that helps find him. Maddox's mother, Carrie Ritch, is pleading with the public to send in any tips they might have.

"Maddox is my whole world and my reason for living," she said. "I want my baby back in my arms."
Related Topics:
missing boygood morning americau.s. & worldautism
MISSING BOY
FBI uses parents' voices in search for missing 6-year-old boy
6-year-old autistic boy vanishes after park trip with father
San Francisco police say missing 11-year-old boy found safe
Oakland police say missing 1-year-old found safe
Teen found alive in basement year after seeing his dad killed
More missing boy
Top Stories
Commuters face gridlock after closure of Salesforce Transit Center
How to get around during SF Salesforce Transit Center's temporary closure
AccuWeather Forecast: Warmest day of the week
Cosby's defenders decry him as victim of racism and sexism
2nd Kavanaugh accuser certain about alleged encounter, her lawyer says
Will Smith bungee jumps from helicopter for 50th birthday
Boxer Victor Ortiz arrested on suspicion of forcible rape
The sad backstory of a North Bay drug overdose
Show More
California Republican Gubernatorial Candidate John Cox visits Bay Area
How to navigate through sticker shock at the car dealership
Samsung phone mishaps test loyalty of repeat customer
From America's dad to prison inmate, Bay Area accuser rejoices over Cosby verdict
Resources for Bay Area commuters
More News