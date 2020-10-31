San Francisco store owner witnesses mailbox break-in, fears ballots may have been discarded

Surveillance cameras captured what happened outside Reliance Market at 20th and Castro streets.
A person appears to "fish" for items inside the mailbox.
Reliance Market's owner saw the crook drop at least one ballot he fears other ballots might have been stolen and discarded.
RELATED: What's the difference between an absentee and mail-in ballot?
"And then I get really upset when I see this is happening," said market owner Sami Wahab. "We really need to have a fair election."
The store owner found one ballot and gave it to his postal carrier.
If you know anything about Friday morning's crime, U.S. Postal Inspectors want to hear from you.
Californians can learn how to track their 2020 ballots here.
Get the latest stories and videos about the 2020 election here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- CA Election 2020: Here's a roundup of everything you need to know
- California propositions: A voter's guide to the 2020 ballot measures
- Key dates and deadlines to remember in California
- Want to vote in person? Here's where to go, what to know in the Bay Area
- Here's a deeper look at 3 of the most contentious California ballot propositions
- How your vote affects Black lives: Berkeley professor creates Black Lives Voter Guide
- New website lets you track your mail-in ballot, see when it's counted
- Bay Area sports arenas to convert into voting centers, ballot drop off locations