John Lee Cowell gives bizarre testimony in trial for murder of Nia Wilson at BART station

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The man accused of stabbing Nia Wilson to death at the Macarthur BART station took the stand in his own defense Tuesday morning in an Oakland courtroom.

John Cowell has entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. The judge has ruled him competent to stand trial. He is also accused of stabbing Wilson's sister, who survived the attack.

Cowell was robotic while testifying, staring straight ahead and showing no emotion.

His defense attorney started by asking him about his mental history. Cowell testified that he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, depression and bi-polar disorder. He talked about hearing alien voices, radio transmissions and fake skin, which he explained is when aliens do surgery on people. He said you don't recognize them because they have fake skin.

Wilson's mother was in the courtroom for the testimony. She had tears rolling down her face while sitting in the lobby waiting for the courtroom to open.

Police have said the attack on Nia Wilson was unprovoked and random.

If Cowell is convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

