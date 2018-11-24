Man allegedly caught spinning donuts in Petaluma intersection arrested for DUI

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence early Thursday morning after crashing into a street sign in Petaluma, according to police.Marco Padilla, a Petaluma resident, was allegedly "spinning donuts" at the wheel of a Cadillac in the intersection of Western Avenue and Kentucky Street around 1:55 a.m.RELATED: CHP arrests wine bus tour driver in Healdsburg for allegedly driving drunkInvestigating officers, who were on foot patrol downtown due to heavy traffic at bars during the holiday week, allegedly heard a car revving its engine on Kentucky Street.They observed Padilla lose control of his Cadillac, drive onto a sidewalk and crash into the sign.He attempted to flee, according to police, but he was detained by officers who physically removed him from the vehicle and noticed signs of impairment due to alcohol.There were also two passengers in the car at the time of the crash. They were both detained but ultimately released.Police said he was later found to have a blood-alcohol content of 0.26 percent - more than triple the legal limit.Padilla was on probation for a prior conviction for driving without a valid license. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless driving and violating the terms of his probation.