A man was arrested with a weapon during a felony stop at the Bay Bridge toll plaza in Oakland Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.Around 5:40 a.m., officers were notified that a man was waving a gun in the parking lot for the toll plaza in full view of morning commuters."He was just kind of waving a gun and acting weird," according to Officer Herman Baza.Arriving officers conducted a felony stop and detained the man, but the reported gun turned out to be a knife.He was taken into custody on several charges related to weapons possession.