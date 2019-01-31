Man armed with knife arrested at Bay Bridge toll plaza parking lot, CHP says

One person was taken into custody in the parking lot of the Bay Bridge toll plaza early Thursday morning. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
A man was arrested with a weapon during a felony stop at the Bay Bridge toll plaza in Oakland Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 5:40 a.m., officers were notified that a man was waving a gun in the parking lot for the toll plaza in full view of morning commuters.

"He was just kind of waving a gun and acting weird," according to Officer Herman Baza.

Arriving officers conducted a felony stop and detained the man, but the reported gun turned out to be a knife.

He was taken into custody on several charges related to weapons possession.
