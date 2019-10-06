Man arrested for sexual assault in Dublin, police say

DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) -- A woman in Dublin says a stranger sexually assaulted her while she slept in her home.

On Saturday, Dublin Police Department said they arrested Jatonio Simmons.

Police say Simmons got into the woman's house late Thursday night through an unlocked rear door.

She told police she woke up when a man began touching her.

She screamed and he ran from the house.

Simmons faces charges of sexual assault and burglary.
