EXCLUSIVE: Former Bay Area gang member arrested after threatening to kill Asians online

The posts made on Twitter and Instagram by Reginald Jackson were alarming and included references to beating up, robbing and blowing up Asians.
𝗔𝗥𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗗: “𝗜’𝗺 𝗴𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗯𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝗮 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗱𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝘁𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆.”— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) February 23, 2021
⠀
𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗺𝗮𝗱𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗯𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝘂𝗽, 𝗿𝗼𝗯 & 𝗸𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝗮𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗟𝘂𝗻𝗮𝗿 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿.
⠀
Many of you alerted me to him on social media. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/RdIz5LPX2V
Using these images OPD identified him as a man w/a lengthy rap sheet including multiple weapons charges.— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) February 23, 2021
During his court appearance in Dublin today heard the judge say he had “incredible concern.”
Thanks to all the tips— the man is now is custody. #StopTheAttacks pic.twitter.com/BjKNj2MBAh
The now deleted and private posts are being used in an Oakland police investigation and sent to ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim by dozens of concerned people in the Asian American community.
Using these images, law enforcement quickly identified the person behind this account as a felon with lengthy rap sheet including attempted robbery as a minor and later weapons charges including being in possession of an AR-15 assault rifle. On one of Jackson's social media profile pages he clearly poses with a firearm.
RELATED: Surge in racism against Asian Americans spurs calls for change
Jackson was out on post release community supervision until Monday.
Due to COVID restrictions, ABC7 was not allowed access into the Dublin courtroom where Jackson had a court appearance. Instead, his appearance was broadcast on a livestream.
Just after 2 p.m., after reading a list of Jackson's previous charges the judge said he had "incredible concern" over the frequency of his cases and set bail at $190,000.
Little did Jackson know Oakland police worked with the Alameda District Attorney's office were already inside and took Jackson into custody. His next court appearance is Tuesday morning.