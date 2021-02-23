Society

EXCLUSIVE: Former Bay Area gang member arrested after threatening to kill Asians online

By
DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) -- A former gang member from Berkeley, who threatened to kill Asians ahead of the Lunar New Year is now in custody thanks in part to social media users, Oakland Police Department, the Alameda District Attorney's Office, and the Alameda County Probation Office.

The posts made on Twitter and Instagram by Reginald Jackson were alarming and included references to beating up, robbing and blowing up Asians.




The now deleted and private posts are being used in an Oakland police investigation and sent to ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim by dozens of concerned people in the Asian American community.

Using these images, law enforcement quickly identified the person behind this account as a felon with lengthy rap sheet including attempted robbery as a minor and later weapons charges including being in possession of an AR-15 assault rifle. On one of Jackson's social media profile pages he clearly poses with a firearm.

RELATED: Surge in racism against Asian Americans spurs calls for change

Jackson was out on post release community supervision until Monday.

Due to COVID restrictions, ABC7 was not allowed access into the Dublin courtroom where Jackson had a court appearance. Instead, his appearance was broadcast on a livestream.

Just after 2 p.m., after reading a list of Jackson's previous charges the judge said he had "incredible concern" over the frequency of his cases and set bail at $190,000.

Little did Jackson know Oakland police worked with the Alameda District Attorney's office were already inside and took Jackson into custody. His next court appearance is Tuesday morning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydublinalameda countyrace relationsopdsocial mediaracismasian americanrace in americathreatpolicerace and culture
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area Black, Latina couple lowballed $250K in home appraisal
Some East Bay teachers discourage kids from in-person learning
Solano Co. parents create classroom in their garage for kids
3 children injured after car crashes into SoCal preschool
CA lawmakers approve $600 stimulus payments
SF Moscone Center vaccination site on 'pause' again
US COVID death toll tops 500K, matching the toll of 3 wars
Show More
Newsom gives update on CA's vaccination efforts
Budget committee advances relief bill with 3rd stimulus check
Father-to-be killed, brother hurt when gender reveal device explodes
Bay Area could join red tier soon: Here's what will change
South Bay officials explain issues with vaccination cancellation
More TOP STORIES News