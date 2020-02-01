Man dies after 2-alarm condo fire in Walnut Creek, officials say

Firefighters on scene at Keys Condominium in Walnut Creek, Calif. on Feb. 1, 2020. (KGO-TV)

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. -- A man died and a dog was injured in an early-morning condo fire in Walnut Creek Saturday morning, officials said.

The two-alarm blaze was reported about 5:30 a.m. at a third-level unit of The Keys condominiums, 410 N. Civic Drive, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

The unit that burned was the only one damaged in the fire, Fire Capt. George Laing said. Residents in nearby condos were evacuated, but returned to their homes after the blaze was extinguished.

The victim's name has not been released.

The fire was contained shortly after 6 a.m. A cause has not been determined and the blaze is under investigation, Laing said.

ABC7 News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
walnut creekfiredeadly fireapartment fireman killedfirefighters
Copyright 2020 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area's 1st case of coronavirus confirmed in Santa Clara Co.
Deputy wounded after shooting in Morgan Hill, officials say
Juvenile shot outside high school in Antioch
Andrew Yang's 'Yang Gang' drives his unconventional campaign
Travelers react to new coronavirus travel restrictions set to begin Sunday
AccuWeather forecast: Springlike day with temps in 60's to near 70's
'Not forgotten:' LeBron James delivers heartfelt tribute to Kobe Bryant
Show More
What is coronavirus? Should outbreak concern Americans?
'49ers Mom' has strategy for winning in Miami
Staple SF street performer hits the streets of South Florida
Faithful take over official 49ers Team House ahead of Super Bowl Sunday
South Bay restaurants offering deals for Super Bowl parties
More TOP STORIES News