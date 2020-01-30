Man dies after Amtrak train collided into driver's vehicle in Oakland, officials say

UPDATE: Coast Starlight Train 14 which departed Los Angeles (LAX) on 1/29, remains stopped outside Oakland Jack London (OKJ) due to a vehicle strike. Updates to follow as more information becomes available. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) January 30, 2020

OAKLAND, Calif. -- A man died when an Amtrak train collided with his vehicle Wednesday night in East Oakland, fire officials said.The crash was reported at about 9 p.m. near 29th Avenue and East 12th Street. Officers arrived at the scene and found a vehicle several yards away from the intersection.According to fire officials, the man was the only person in the vehicle and they attempted to use the Jaws of Life, a rescue tool to free a person inside, however, he was pronounced dead when emergency personnel arrived.Police blocked northbound traffic along 29th Avenue and southbound traffic at East 12th Street to speak with possible witnesses.