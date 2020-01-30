Man dies after Amtrak train collided into driver's vehicle in Oakland, officials say

This image is of a police car in front of an Amtrak train in East Oakland, Calif. on Jan. 29, 2020.

OAKLAND, Calif. -- A man died when an Amtrak train collided with his vehicle Wednesday night in East Oakland, fire officials said.

The crash was reported at about 9 p.m. near 29th Avenue and East 12th Street. Officers arrived at the scene and found a vehicle several yards away from the intersection.

According to fire officials, the man was the only person in the vehicle and they attempted to use the Jaws of Life, a rescue tool to free a person inside, however, he was pronounced dead when emergency personnel arrived.

Police blocked northbound traffic along 29th Avenue and southbound traffic at East 12th Street to speak with possible witnesses.



