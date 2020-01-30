Man dies after Amtrak train collided into driver's vehicle in Oakland, officials say

The crash was reported at about 9 p.m. near 29th Avenue and East 12th Street. Officers arrived at the scene and found a vehicle several yards away from the intersection.
According to fire officials, the man was the only person in the vehicle and they attempted to use the Jaws of Life, a rescue tool to free a person inside, however, he was pronounced dead when emergency personnel arrived.
Police blocked northbound traffic along 29th Avenue and southbound traffic at East 12th Street to speak with possible witnesses.
UPDATE: Coast Starlight Train 14 which departed Los Angeles (LAX) on 1/29, remains stopped outside Oakland Jack London (OKJ) due to a vehicle strike. Updates to follow as more information becomes available.— Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) January 30, 2020
