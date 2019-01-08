YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK

Man killed in Yosemite National Park fall on Christmas Day identified

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2013 file photo, a view on the way to Glacier Point trail in the Yosemite National Park, Calif. (Tammy Webber/AP Photo)

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK --
A man who died after falling into a river at Yosemite National Park on Christmas Day has been identified.

Mariposa County coroner's officials say he was 32-year-old Joshua Brock Conner of Lakeview, Ohio.

Assistant Mariposa County coroner Andrea Stewart told the Mercury News on Monday that Conner died of head injuries at Emerald Pool.

Officials say Conner apparently slipped down Silver Apron, a large, sloping granite area above Nevada Fall, and suffered a head injury.

Rangers responding to a 911 call arrived on scene in less than an hour and pulled the man from the water.

Conner's death was first reported by Outside Magazine.

The park didn't issue a press release about the death because of the government shutdown, which began more than two weeks ago.

(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
