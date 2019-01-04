YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK

Man dies while visiting Yosemite National Park on Christmas Day

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2013 file photo, a view on the way to Glacier Point trail in the Yosemite National Park, Calif. (Tammy Webber/AP Photo)

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK --
A man visiting Yosemite National Park died on Christmas day near Nevada Fall, according to National Park officials.

On December 25th, park rangers received a 911 call regarding a man with a head injury in the Silver Apron area which is a body of water between Vernal and Nevada Falls.

RELATED: 2 dead after apparent fall from Taft Point at Yosemite National Park

Park officials say rangers arrived on scene within an hour and the man was removed from the water. They immediately began to render aid, however, the man died from his injuries.

Officials say an investigation is underway but it will take longer than usual because of the government shutdown.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
yosemite national parkdeath investigationnational park servicegovernment shutdownYosemite National Park
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK
Access into Yosemite limited due to government shutdown
Yosemite National Park open despite partial government shutdown
Couple killed in fall at Yosemite's Taft Point identified
2 dead after apparent fall from Taft Point at Yosemite
More yosemite national park
Top Stories
Timeline of back-to-back Bay Area storms
Trump threatens to keep the government shut down for year or longer
Honor Guard viewing takes place for fallen Newman police officer
Accuweather Forecast: Last dry day
Fiery Florida crash kills 7, including 5 children headed to Disney
Woman raped while in vegetative state gives birth
Trump says Democrats talking impeachment because they can't win in 2020
Rep. Tlaib ignites furor with profanity-laden pledge to impeach Trump
Show More
Will Kevin Hart reconsider hosting the Oscars?
Ford recalls over 953,000 vehicles to replace inflators
NB I-880 reopened in Fremont after fatal vehicle versus pedestrian accident
EXCLUSIVE: Nancy Pelosi's granddaughter shares excitement after rep. regains Speaker's gavel
'Bird Box' fans flocking to Monrovia home
More News