Man saved moments before being hit by train

EMBED </>More Videos

Heading to the train station instead of drunk driving is always a good idea but you still need to be careful.

SYDNEY, Australia (KGO) --
Heading to the train station instead of drunk driving is always a good idea, but you still need to be careful.

This heart-stopping surveillance video captured the moment a drunk man fell onto the tracks at a train station in Sydney, Australia.

Another commuter rushes to his aid, pulling the man to safety as the train tried to stop.

It happened June 7. Officials released the video as part of a campaign to highlight the need for commuters to be careful on the platform.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
train safetytrainsrescueu.s. & worldsurveillance videobuzzworthyaustralia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trump asked to invite Putin to Washington for fall meeting
'Rideshare Rapist' suspect pleads not guilty to all charges
Photo shows naked bicyclist on Highway 101 in San Jose
SFPD joins epic Lip Sync Challenge
'Brady Bunch' house in Studio City up for sale for nearly $2M
Bare-chested Jeff Goldblum statue pops up in London
VIDEO: Warriors introduce new center DeMarcus Cousins
Adorable boy and neighbor dog play fetch over fence
Show More
Weekend Events: Art Critique Comedy Show, Bubble Show
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
Man dies from bacterial infection after eating raw oysters
Young orangutan rescued from small cage
City helps teen's hot dog stand become legit instead of closing it
More News