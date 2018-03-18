BIZARRE

Man trying to do good deed stabs would-be robber in Oakland

A man visiting the Bay Area, who was just trying to do a good deed, ended up having to stab a would-be robber. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A man who was just trying to do a good deed used a knife to stab his would-be robber in the Oakland Hills.

Oakland police say it happened on Skyline Boulevard and Joaquin Miller Road around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

A couple from Texas saw that a car had crashed into a tree and they stopped to help.

That's when police say a man from the wrecked car pulled out a shotgun and tried to rob the Good Samaritans.

The victim stabbed the suspect with a pocket knife, after the two men got into a fight.

You can even hear the suspect moaning, as police spoke to their dispatchers, "We've got heavy, possible arterial bleeding, trying to cut off his clothes right now," said the dispatcher. "It's going to be a 245. The suspect is the guy who got stabbed. He shot at the victim and I guess one of the victims was able to stab him."

The suspect, who is from Newark, will be booked into jail when he's released from the hospital.
