"Queen of Christmas" Mariah Carey gets her own comic book in time for the holidays.

LOS ANGELES -- The self-proclaimed "Queen of Christmas," Mariah Carey is getting her own comic book. TidalWave Comics has added a new comic book to their much-loved "Female Force" series featuring Carey. This 22-page comic book is being printed in both hardback with a cover by renowned comic book artist Joe Phillips, as well as in paperback with a cover by Nelson Hernandez. As part of its holiday promotion, TidalWave Comics is releasing an expanded 28-page special edition featuring a cover illustration by Marvel Comics artist Yonami.

Inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2020, Mariah Carey is a Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and actress with 19 number-one singles, more than any other solo artist. She is best known for her impressive vocal range and dynamic onstage presence. Carey has endeared fans for generations with her iconic Christmas hit, "All I Want for Christmas is You."

The beloved singer-songwriter earned the titles of "Queen of Christmas" and "Supreme Songbird" as she rose to stardom, despite many personal struggles. "I'm proud to have been asked to pen this biography, and I hope that readers learn something new about her," writer Michael Frizell said.

"As fans of Mariah Carey's since day one, we are excited to have her be part of the Female Force line of biographies," publisher Darren G. Davis said. "She has an inspiring story, and to release it for the holidays seemed to be a perfect fit." Carey is the latest female icon to be added to TidalWave's "Female Force" series. "Female Force" is a powerful and inspiring collection of comic book biographies depicting influential female authors, business executives, journalists, politicians, activists, and entertainers including music legends like Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Barbra Streisand and Stevie Nicks.

Mariah Carey comic book Hard cover

Mariah Carey comic book Holiday Edition

