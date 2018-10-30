WOODACRE, Calif. --A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter after striking and killing a bicyclist Monday evening in the Woodacre area of unincorporated Marin County, California Highway Patrol officials said Tuesday.
CHP officers responded to the collision around 5:35 p.m. on Sir Francis Drake Boulevard west of Railroad Avenue. The bicyclist was found in a ditch near the right shoulder, and was pronounced dead at Marin General Hospital, CHP Officer Andrew Barclay said.
Beloved Marin County teacher, Debra DiBenedetto dies after being hit while riding her bicycle. The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. pic.twitter.com/oeBncrsZdu— Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) October 30, 2018
The bicyclist has been identified as Debra DiBenedetto, a teacher in the Dixie School District.
According to the CHP, it appears the collision occurred on the shoulder of Sir Francis Drake Boulevard, not in a traffic lane of the road, and DiBenedetto was not wearing a helmet.
The superintendent of the Dixie School District talks about teacher who was killed while riding her bicycle. pic.twitter.com/iwjM5MlcO2— Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) October 30, 2018
The driver of a 2006 Ford Explorer, Paula Elizabeth Drake, 24, of Fairfax, was arrested and booked under $500,000 bail in Marin County Jail on suspicion of DUI causing death and gross vehicular manslaughter, according to jail logs.
