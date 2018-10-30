Beloved Marin County teacher killed after being hit by alleged DUI driver while bicycling

Authorities says, Paula Elizabeth Drake (left) is accused of hitting and killing Marin County teacher Debra DiBenedetto (right) while driving under the influence of alcohol. (KGO-TV)

WOODACRE, Calif. --
A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter after striking and killing a bicyclist Monday evening in the Woodacre area of unincorporated Marin County, California Highway Patrol officials said Tuesday.

CHP officers responded to the collision around 5:35 p.m. on Sir Francis Drake Boulevard west of Railroad Avenue. The bicyclist was found in a ditch near the right shoulder, and was pronounced dead at Marin General Hospital, CHP Officer Andrew Barclay said.


The bicyclist has been identified as Debra DiBenedetto, a teacher in the Dixie School District.

According to the CHP, it appears the collision occurred on the shoulder of Sir Francis Drake Boulevard, not in a traffic lane of the road, and DiBenedetto was not wearing a helmet.


The driver of a 2006 Ford Explorer, Paula Elizabeth Drake, 24, of Fairfax, was arrested and booked under $500,000 bail in Marin County Jail on suspicion of DUI causing death and gross vehicular manslaughter, according to jail logs.

Lyanne Melendez will have more on this story on ABC7 News at 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bikesbicycle crashbicycleDUIdui crashmarin countyWoodacre
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Top Stories
VIDEO: Man arrested after wielding 2 chainsaws on BART train
Investigation continues after 3-year-old shot inside Oakland home
Brother: Couple died in Yosemite fall while taking a selfie
California gubernatorial candidates speak at SF's Fairmont Hotel
Which countries have birthright citizenship?
Boston gangster James 'Whitey' Bulger found dead in prison
14th Amendment controversy: Can Pres. Trump change the Constitution?
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2018
Show More
Orangutan becomes surrogate mom to orphaned baby
3 siblings fatally struck at Indiana school bus stop
5-year-old tests positive for meth after trick-or-treating
Trump reportedly wants to end birthright citizenship for children of non-citizens
Man in custody after waving BB gun on I-880 in Oakland, CHP says
More News