A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter after striking and killing a bicyclist Monday evening in the Woodacre area of unincorporated Marin County, California Highway Patrol officials said Tuesday.CHP officers responded to the collision around 5:35 p.m. on Sir Francis Drake Boulevard west of Railroad Avenue. The bicyclist was found in a ditch near the right shoulder, and was pronounced dead at Marin General Hospital, CHP Officer Andrew Barclay said.The bicyclist has been identified as Debra DiBenedetto, a teacher in the Dixie School District.According to the CHP, it appears the collision occurred on the shoulder of Sir Francis Drake Boulevard, not in a traffic lane of the road, and DiBenedetto was not wearing a helmet.The driver of a 2006 Ford Explorer, Paula Elizabeth Drake, 24, of Fairfax, was arrested and booked under $500,000 bail in Marin County Jail on suspicion of DUI causing death and gross vehicular manslaughter, according to jail logs.