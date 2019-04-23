Marin man reunited with prosthetic leg he lost while skydiving in Sonoma County

By Krisann Chasarik
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif (KGO) -- It was not your typical Monday morning at a lumber yard in Cloverdale.

Workers there discovered a prosthetic leg, with a sneaker still attached.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office says a skydiver lost the leg mid-dive on Sunday.

After posting the find on social media, and some old-fashioned investigation work, deputies found the owner in Marin.

A few hours later, deputies returned the prosthetic with Dion, the man who owns the leg. He says it is worth about $15,000.

Dion says this is the second leg he lost while skydiving.

He never got the other one back.
