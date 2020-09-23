Education

84-year-old Marine gets high school diploma 66 years after joining military to serve in Korea

TEXARKANA, TX -- An 84-year-old U.S. Marine received his high school diploma 65 years after leaving school to serve during the Korean War.

"Surprised, very surprised after all these years," Paul Mackey told local news station KSLA. "Very thankful and very proud."

Mackey served 10 years as a Marine. He was scheduled to be part of the Class of '54 at Texas High School in Texarkana, but he never got that chance.

The Texas education code allows school districts to give diplomas to honorably discharged veterans who served in World War II, Korea, or Vietnam.

Mackey's wife, a retired educator, was the driving force to get him his diploma.

The diploma is a symbol of accomplishment for Mackey and something he hopes inspires young people.

"You kids out there that see this, be smart, go to school and stay in school," Mackey said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationtexasgraduationmarines
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands expected to honor Ginsburg at Supreme Court
9 counties change colors on CA reopening map
Late-stage study of first single-shot vaccine begins in US
Bay Area pilot program pairs police with mental health experts
Gyms in danger of closing with approval of indoor workouts delayed
Eiffel Tower evacuated after phone-in bomb threat
COVID-19 updates: North Bay caregivers to rally for more protections
Show More
Disneyland officials urge state to let park reopen
Widow can't get tax refund until she proves husband's death
Wildfire updates: CZU Complex Fire now 100% contained
Santa Clara Co. 1st in CA to declare Juneteenth a paid holiday
How mother-daughter duo is helping create virtual internships
More TOP STORIES News