Mario Woods' family settles wrongful death lawsuit with San Francisco over shooting death

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Mario Woods' family has settled a wrongful death lawsuit over his shooting death at the hands of police.
San Francisco will pay an undisclosed amount to Woods' mother
Officers shot Woods 21 times in 2015. They say he refused to drop a knife.
Last year, the DA declined to file criminal charges against the five officers involved.
A spokesperson for City Attorney Dennis Herrera offered condolences and said hopefully Tuesday's settlement will bring closure to all involved.
