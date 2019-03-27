mario woods

Mario Woods' family settles wrongful death lawsuit with San Francisco over shooting death

Mario Woods is pictured in an undated photo.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Mario Woods' family has settled a wrongful death lawsuit over his shooting death at the hands of police.

San Francisco will pay an undisclosed amount to Woods' mother

RELATED: Newly-released video of SFPD Mario Woods shooting fuels speculation about whether it was justified

Officers shot Woods 21 times in 2015. They say he refused to drop a knife.

Last year, the DA declined to file criminal charges against the five officers involved.

RELATED: Mother of Mario Woods says 'I will never let you forget his name'

A spokesperson for City Attorney Dennis Herrera offered condolences and said hopefully Tuesday's settlement will bring closure to all involved.

Visit this page for more on the shooting of Mario Woods.
