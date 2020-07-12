Fire burning in Martinez leaves large plume of smoke over city

#BREAKING: A fire burning near Alhambra Way in #Martinez has left a plume of smoke over the city. Here's what it looked like a little while ago. Latest: https://t.co/DSzTbFl3QR pic.twitter.com/DOKAa962Vn — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) July 12, 2020

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- A fire burning near the Contra Costa County Health Department in Martinez has left a large plume of smoke over the city.Smoke can be seen from the Cummings Skyway.The fire broke out near 4003 Alhambra Way in Martinez, which is about two miles from the Contra Costa County courthouse.A protest is planned for Sunday afternoon not far from where the fire is burning.Several thousand people are expected to peacefully protest in response to racist incidents in the city.